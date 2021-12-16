Trainee teacher had fingers sliced open after stranger held machete by his throat

Chris Bezuidenhout followed the victim and his friend after they walked past him on a street in Sunderland just after 5pm on April 8.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair had been to the beach before they encountered the defendant who began shouting at them out of a window.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said that the victim soon became aware that the 33-year-old and his pal were following them on foot whilst shouting something but it was unclear what.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Bezuidenhout.

Mr Pallister added: "He turned around and saw the males still some distance away but getting closer.

"At that point rather than run away, he thought it would be better to face what was coming.

"He described how the defendant came up to him and said, 'What did you say to me?'

"At that point the complainant said he saw the male defendant holding a long-bladed machete in his right hand."

The court heard that Bezuidenhout continued to shout at the victim before grabbing his clothing with one hand whilst holding the blade just centimetres from this throat with the other.

Mr Pallister said that the victim believed that the knife was a fake plastic weapon, and grabbed it to pull it away from his face.

However, the court heard that this prompted Bezuidenhout to also pull the knife away and in doing so sliced open the man's fingers.

Mr Pallister said that two passing cyclists stopped and helped to deliver first aid until the victim was taken to hospital and the police were subsequently called.

In a victim impact statement, the complainant said he has since withdrawn from the teacher training course and has even contemplated suicide following the ordeal.

He said: "I already take medication for depression and this situation has not helped.

"I'm scared in case the defendant attacks me again. It's upsetting because I had a lot of plans with lockdown restrictions easing.

"The doctors told me the worst case scenario is is I won't be able to use my fingers in my left hand.

"That was a low point in my life. The whole incident has had a devastating impact on my life but I'm now looking to the future with a positive mindset.

"I hope he gets the help he needs to stop something like this happening again."

Bezuidenhout, formally of Lewis Crescent, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted wounding and possession of a bladed article.

Andrew Espley, defending, told the court his client was apologetic and remorseful for his actions, and has since taken up jobs in custody whilst awaiting sentence.

Mr Recorder Keir Monteith QC praised the victim's strength of character before sentencing Bezuidenhout to three years behind bars.

The judge said: "Despite what you did, he is very much the bigger man in this.

"It's not often in an act of violence you have the victim wishing the defendant well.