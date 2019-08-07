Traffic warden assaulted with eggs on Chester Road
A traffic warden has had eggs thrown at them in an assault on Chester Road and police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
At 11.06am on Tuesday, August 6, police received a report of an assault involving a traffic warden on Chester Road in Sunderland.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an offender had thrown eggs at a civil enforcement officer who was working in the area.”
A police investigation has now been launched into this incident and inquiries are ongoing to find out more information.
The council were made aware of the assault. A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “All employees, whether in the private or public sector, have a right to go about their duties without intimidation, abuse or violence.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Parking issues appear to be increasing on Chester Road and the surrounding roads in Sunderland. Residents have complained at local meetings about this in the past. John Harvey, 59, from Millfield is just one person to have noticed the issues with parking.
He said the issues are “all around that area. On Hylton road where the second hand shops are. Pavements are being blocked with cars, vans, and furniture. They are parking on zigzags and nothing gets done even though it gets reported time and time again.”
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident on Chester Road to contact 101 quoting reference 341 060819 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.