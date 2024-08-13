TikTok troublemaker and trolley bowler among latest guilty after Sunderland disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say they are tightening the net as another three men were convicted over their roles in the recent disorder.

John Kirtley, 26, of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, and Jack Fowler, 24, of Beaumont Terrace, Newcastle, appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside yesterday (Monday), each charged with one count of violent disorder.

Both pleaded guilty to all offences and were remanded in custody – with sentencing scheduled at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, August 22, for Kirtley, and Friday, August 23, for Fowler.

The pair were identified following images and footage shared with police, which included shocking scenes of Kirtley kicking out at frontline officers.

After officers issued a public appeal to locate Kirtley due to his involvement in the disorder, he handed himself in at Southwick police station on Sunday.

James Aspin, 34, of Briardale Road, Blyth, appeared before magistrates in Bedlington on Monday, August 12, charged with one count of distributing a recording to stir religious hatred.

Aspin pleaded guilty to the offence and was remanded in custody – he will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, August 19 for sentencing.

Police were made aware of content posted by Aspin last Friday gaining traction across TikTok – making hateful and threatening comments.

He was arrested in the early hours of the Saturday morning, after being swiftly recognised by officers, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigations Team, said: “We are continuing to see great results following the persistent efforts of our officers. “Our net is tightening all the time as we trawl through hundreds of hours of footage and intelligence to find those who have played any part in the region’s recent disorder.

“The behaviour demonstrated by these men is certainly not welcome in our communities – and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure they are held accountable.”

He added: “Over the past week, we have seen a great show of community togetherness and the support for the Force has been truly heartwarming. “We will continue to engage with communities to offer reassurance and gather intelligence to support our enquiries – and we welcome anyone who thinks they have anything useful to share to come forward.”

Since August 2, those convicted are:

Bradley Makin, 21, of Simonside Road, Springwell, Sunderland, jailed for two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, jailed for two years and two months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 14.

Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 14.

Paul Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.

Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.

Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.

Philip Cawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, has pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 20.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be name for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and one count of burglary of a business. He will next appear at South Tyneside Youth Court on August 15.

John Kirtley, 26, of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 22.

Jack Fowler, 24, of Beaumont Terrace, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 23.

James Aspin, 34, of Briardale Road, Blyth, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a recording to stir religious hatred. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 19.

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

“There will continue to be a strong police presence with officers deployed across the region – people are encouraged to follow Northumbria Police social media channels for correct and up-to-date information.”