'Thuggish' attackers left man with severe injuries in assault outside Sunderland pub

Two "thuggish and boorish" attackers left a man with multiple fractures to his face after a street assault.

Ryan Cole and Josh McBride attacked the victim in Sunderland on November 13 2021 and inflicted serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Newcastle Crown Court heard there had been an initial confrontation between Cole and the victim inside a pub and the pair pounced after he left the bar.

Judge Stephen Earl said: "The complainant left the pub and both of you went outside, led by Cole, who punched the complainant and he went to the ground. McBride joined in and put the boot in.

"The complainant was entitled to go out and enjoy himself and sometimes say the wrong thing or two. It doesn't mean he should get punched all over the place."

Judge Earl said the attack was "thuggish and boorish and bordering on really appalling behaviour".

The judge said the victim suffered significant facial fractures, including to his jaw and required surgery and added: "This wasn't just knocking a couple of teeth out, that was bad enough, this was serious wounding."

Cole, 44, of Seaview Road, Grangetown, Sunderland and McBride, 22, of Park Place West, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

The court heard the pair handed in character references and have a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in the community.

Cole was sentenced to 17 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 150 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.