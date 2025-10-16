Thug stamped on man's head at Sunderland pub

A thug has been put behind bars for "frightening and extremely violent" summer attacks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Kinnair was captured on CCTV hitting a man with glass bottles and stamping on his head during a bar brawl in June.

Two months after that he suffocated a woman until she lost consciousness then later threatened to kill her and her boyfriend for being "grasses".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Newcastle Crown Court Kinnair, 25, of Castleford Road, Sunderland, who admitted wounding with intent, affray, suffocation and making threats to kill, has been jailed for a total of 58 months.

Mr Recorder Jason Pitter KC said Kinnair was "off the rails" and added: "This resulted in you committing what were frightening, extremely violent, disgraceful offences."

The court heard police had attended the The Fort pub in Sunderland in the early hours of June 1 after an incomplete 999 call was made and found a man with significant injuries to his head and face.

CCTV showed there had been a fight involving several people and Kinnair was captured on the footage stamping on the injured man's head and hitting him with glass bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinnair was shown on the footage to leave the bar but then returned.

Mr Ahmad said: "The defendant completely unprovoked headbutts and again strikes the man with a glass bottle multiple times.

"The defendant smashes a bottle on him, which appears to subdue him and while he is motionless on the floor the defendant stamps on his head four times."

The court heard Kinnair had been socialising with a couple at a flat in the city in August when he started to accuse them of hiding drugs belonging to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinnair then sat on and started to suffocate the woman until he gasped for breath and lost consciousness then threatened to kill her.

After he was arrested Kinnair went back to the flat, called the couple "grasses" and threatened to take them to the marina and kill them both.

Liam O'Brien, defending, said Kinnair is still a young man and has never been to prison before.

Mr O'Brien said Kinnair's life "wasn't going well" at the time, he was drinking too much and using drugs but added: "There is another side to him."