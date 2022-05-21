Thug left ex-partner needing hospital treatment after beating her with stick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Gray carried out the attack in the early hours of the morning which left his victim needing hospital treatment.

The 36-year-old, who has seven previous convictions to his name, has now been given a ten-year restraining order against the woman.

Nicoleta Alistari, prosecuting, said: "The complainant was the defendant's partner at the time of the offence.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

"She and the defendant had a troubled relationship up to the point of the offence.

"On the 15th of January 2021 she called 999. She reported having been 'brayed' by her ex-partner with a stick and she was bleeding profusely.

"She had blood dripping from her head. She was taken by the officer to A&E where her wound was cleaned."

Gray, of Harwood Drive in Houghton, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Timothy Gittins told him: "This was a serious assault. It was serious because it was using a weapon.

"You both had your problems with alcohol it's right to say. That is no excuse, it doesn't minimise the violence, in fact it makes it worse.

"It was serious because it was in her own home and the level of injury caused by the stick that you used was a split to her head that I have no doubt required stitches.

"You were hitting a vulnerable part of somebody's body.

"But I have to bare in mind the other side of the coin, that you have no previous convictions for violence of any sort."

The judge sentenced Gray to an 18-month community order alongside ten days of rehabilitation requirement days.

He added: "Usually I would be sending you to prison but I have to factor in two things.

"Firstly you have been on a curfew for 470 days without issue. That would mean it would take off around eight months from any sentence I impose."

The judge also had in mind his plea and the need to work with probation.

Jane Waugh, defending Gray, said: "The defendant is relatively lightly convicted.