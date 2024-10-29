A man has been jailed for more than eight years after carrying out a vicious knife attack in the street.

Wayne Bryson was involved in an altercation inside an address on Hawthorne Street, Easington, in February.

The fight continued into the street where Bryson armed himself with a kitchen knife which he used to stab the victim in the chest and back.

Wayne Bryson | DC

The victim was left with life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to hospital while Bryson fled the scene and jumped on a bus to Peterlee.

Bryson then discarded the knife in the bus station bin before he was located and arrested by officers.

The 31-year-old denied wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place but was convicted after a four day trial.

Bryson, of no fixed address was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison and subjected to a further four years on license.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Wild, from Peterlee CID said: “The devastating and lasting impact of knife crime on individuals, families, and communities cannot be overstated.

“Although our county has one of the lowest rates of knife crime in the country, we remain committed to reducing weapon-based violence across our patch and will ensure those involved in this type of activity, like Bryson, face the consequences.

“Our duty is to ensure public safety and to relentlessly pursue those who carry and use weapons.”

Durham Constabulary is taking part in a knife surrender operation from Monday, November 11. Keep an eye out on or social media for more information on how to dispose of knives anonymously.