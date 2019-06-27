Melvin Scott

The officer's foot was left "at a 45 degree angle to his leg" after a confrontation with Melvin Scott.

The injury required surgery, left him with a limp and could affect the officer's ability to continue his career in Northumbria Police's firearms unit.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the officer had gone to the 53-year-old's home to speak to him about a vehicle and concern for a person driving it.

The court heard because of Scott's "unhelpful and abusive" demeanor, the officer believed he was about to be attacked outside.

Proscuter Michael Bunch told the court the officer tried to take Scott to the ground but he "resisted".

Mr Bunch added: "Effectively, because of the defendant's resistance, the two fell to the ground and continued to struggle.

"During the course of that resistance, the officer pushed the defendant away from himself.

"He realised that, effectively, his foot was at a 45 degree angle to to his leg, in an unnatural position."

The court heard the officer needed nine screws and surgical plates inserted to repair the break to his ankle and is now registered as "15 per cent disabled".

Mr Bunch said the injury has had an effect on the officer's family life and a financial impact due to his inability to work.

Mr Bunch added: "There is a potential impact upon his ability to return to the firearms work which he did in the police prior to this incident."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, of Cathedral View, Houghton, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Adam Birkby, defending, said Scott has a history of mental health problems and his behaviour that night was an "impulsive overreaction to an officer attending his door."

Mr Birkby added: "The defendant accepts the officer was doing his job that night.

"Whatever his reaction to the officer doing that job, the officer did not deserve to suffer an injury, as he has done, or suffer the consequences, as he is doing so.

"The defendant did not intend to cause the injury, it was a reckless injury."

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Scott to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements.

The judge said Scott has worked well on a community order imposed after he caused the injury last November, for an unrelated, earlier, offence, and it would be "arguably wrong" for her to reverse that good progress.

Judge Mallett said Scott is now responding to medication, after it was reviewed, and has been in no further trouble.

The judge told him: "You have put forward your apologies to the officer.

“Now thinking more clearly, you accept the officer was doing what the officer was there to do, his job.