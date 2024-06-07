Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A general shot of Ravenna Road, Hylton Red House, Sunderland. The exact address is not being disclosed.

Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in Sunderland.

Shortly before 5am on Wednesday, June 5, officers were called to an address on Ravenna Road in the Hylton Red House area of the city.

Inside the address, emergency services found a boy who had suffered multiple wounds to his back that were consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances surrounding the assault – and police made a total of six arrests in connection with the incident.

Two males, aged 17 and 16, and a 15-year-old female – who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age - have since been charged with attempted murder. They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today, Friday, June 7.

The three other suspects arrested – two females aged 16 and 15, and a 15-year-old male – have all been released on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Atkinson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident that may cause understandable concern within our communities.

“Thankfully, the injured boy is expected to survive despite his injuries and we will continue to offer his family any support they need at this difficult time.

“From the outset, we have been determined to uncover the full circumstances of what happened, and we have carried out a significant number of enquiries.

“Three teenagers are now due to appear before the courts charged with attempted murder – and I’d ask that everyone respects the live active proceedings by avoiding any speculation, both online and in the community.”

Det Chief Insp Atkinson added: “As a Force, we are sadly only too aware of the devastation that knife crime can – and has – caused so many people.

“There is never an acceptable reason to carry a knife and everyone has a role in continuing to spread this important message.

“Please continue to have those important conversations with loved ones, especially with young people, about the dangers and irreversible consequences of carrying a knife.”

