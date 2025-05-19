Three teenagers arrested as man left in critical condition following reported assault in Sunderland
The man, who is in his 20s, was found on Wynyard Street at around 12.40am on Sunday morning (May 18).
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report via the ambulance of a man who had been assaulted on Wynyard Street in Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended the scene, where they found a man in his 20s unconscious with head injuries. He was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
“Three males – aged between 17 and 18 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. They have all since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
“There will be an increased presence in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer on duty.”
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called shortly before 12.15am on Sunday 18 May to a person injured on Wynyard Street, Sunderland. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and one patient was transported to hospital."
Anyone with information to support the investigation can contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.
You can also call call 101 and quote reference 055943D/25.