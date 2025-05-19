A man is in a critical condition in hospital and three teenagers have been arrested after he was found unconscious and with head injuries in Silksworth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who is in his 20s, was found on Wynyard Street at around 12.40am on Sunday morning (May 18).

Wynyard Street, where the man was found. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report via the ambulance of a man who had been assaulted on Wynyard Street in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended the scene, where they found a man in his 20s unconscious with head injuries. He was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“Three males – aged between 17 and 18 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. They have all since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

“There will be an increased presence in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer on duty.”

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called shortly before 12.15am on Sunday 18 May to a person injured on Wynyard Street, Sunderland. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and one patient was transported to hospital."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information to support the investigation can contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call call 101 and quote reference 055943D/25.