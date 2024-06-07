Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The trio have been remanded into custody.

Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was found seriously injured in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police confirmed that shortly before 5am on Wednesday, June 5, officers were called to an address in Ravenna Road in the Hylton Red House area of the city.

Inside the address, emergency services found a boy who police said had suffered multiple wounds to his back that were consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two males, aged 17 and 16, and a 15-year-old female were arrested and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today.

All three were charged with attempted murder.

The case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court, with the next hearing date set for July 5.

The three were remanded into custody in youth detention centres.