Three Sunderland men have been given football banning orders after disorder at the Euros.

Lewis Dodsworth, Kyran Alcock, and Jack Hatton are among six England fans issued with orders after trouble in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the Lions’ match against Serbia.

Dodsworth, 29, of Fulwell Road, and Hatton, 27, of Fordfield Road, were both given five-year banning orders while Alcock, 28, of Martindale Avenue, was handed a three-year ban.

Riot police escort fans in Gelsenkirchen city centre prior to the Group C England v Serbia match | Getty Images

Other given orders were Gary McIvor, 38, of Eden Crescent. Darlington, who was given a five-year order while Todd Hines, 21, of Maitland Road in Essex and Liam Jackson, 28, of Beech Street, Lincoln, were both given a three-year ban.

Officers from the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) have been working with German authorities to identify and take action against the supporters who were involved in violence before the game on Sunday, June 16.

Those issued with the orders will be unable to attend domestic matches and England internationals for the duration of their ban.

A further four fans have attended court in the UK and been bailed with conditions to surrender their passports, and the UKFPU is continuing to investigate a number of other people who were believed to be involved in the disorder.

Mick Johnson, Head of the UK Football Policing Unit, said: “This swift action from police forces and courts across the UK shows that there are consequences for supporters who are intent on causing disorder at matches, whether they are here in the UK or overseas.

“Thanks to the collaborative work between the UK and German Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts these supporters will now be unable to attend matches in the UK and unable to follow England for the duration of their ban.

“It is important to stress that the vast majority of England fans in Germany are behaving extremely well, and those involved in any disorder are very much a tiny minority. This has been the case at all of England’s fixtures so far.

“We are continuing to work closely with our policing colleagues in Germany and have a team of UK officers deployed overseas supporting their operation to deliver a safe tournament. We want fans who are travelling to have a good time, but please remember to drink responsibly, respect the local culture and don’t get involved in disorder.”

The vast majority of England fans have been praised for their behaviour in Germany with no incidents of disorder reported in the build-up to Tuesday’s final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia in Cologne.