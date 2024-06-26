Three people arrested following reported assault in Sunderland
The incident took place this afternoon (June 26).
Three males have been arrested following a reported assault in the city.
A post on social media from Northumbria Police said: “We attended a report of an assault in the Thornhill Terrace area of Sunderland earlier this afternoon (June 26). “Three males aged 45, 19 and 16 have been arrested and remain in custody. All those involved are believed to be known to each other and there's no wider risk to the public.”