Three people appear in court after death of Washington pensioner Billy Jackson

Billy Jackson, 71, died on the night of September 24 having suffered a heart attack following an incident inside his home in Hertburn Gardens, Concord.

A number of offenders were seen leaving Billy’s home and when the caller who alerted police went into the address to investigate, they found Billy inside having a heart attack.

Emergency services attended and Billy was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

Today, Northumbria Police confirmed that three people have been charged in connection with Billy’s death.

David Bulmer, 19, of Barmston Way, Washington; Sarah Daniel, 33, of Waterloo Walk, Washington, and 39-year-old Leanne English, also of Waterloo Walk, are all charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Bulmer and Daniel are also charged with manslaughter in relation to Mr Jackson’s death.

All three defendants also face additional charges in relation to other incidents.

Bulmer is accused of aggravated burglary and possessing an offensive weapon; Daniel is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, and English with common assault.

The three appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates Court today, Thursday, October 14.

District Judge Kate Meek committed all offences to Newcastle Crown Court on November 11 and remanded Bulmer, Daniel and English in custody.

No pleas were entered.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police, said: “The last three weeks have been incredibly difficult for Billy’s family as they have tried to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“We will continue to offer Billy’s family any support they need and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“From the outset, we have been determined to get answers for his family – and those extensive enquiries have now led to three individuals being charged in connection with his death.

“They will now appear before the courts and I would ask that people respect the ongoing live proceedings and avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the case.

“We have got to this point thanks to the amazing support of the local community, with many people coming forward to speak to us. We appealed for any information that can help give Billy’s family closure, and we are incredibly thankful to those who did get in touch.

“However, we still believe there may be people in the community who hold the answers to exactly what happened that night. I would again ask anybody who has any information – and who has not yet come to speak to us – to please come forward.”

A 34-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with Billy’s death remains on police bail.