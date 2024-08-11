Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more men have been charged and named after the violent disorder in Sunderland.

Ashley Mark Wilkinson, 35, of Porter Terrace, Murton, has been charged with one count of violent disorder, relating to the events of Sunderland on August 2.

He is also charged with one count of possessing articles with intent to cause criminal damage and one count of possession of a Class B Drug, relating to the items discovered during ‘protest activity’ in Newcastle on August 10, police said.

John Paul Kirtley, 26, of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, has been charged with violent disorder in connection to Sunderland on August 2.

Jack Fowler, 24, of Beaumont Terrace, Newcastle, has been charged with one count of violent disorder in connection to Sunderland on August 2.

All three are due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Monday, August 11.

Northumbria Police said this brings the total number of people charged to 17 in relation to Sunderland disorder on August 2.