Three more men named and charged with violent disorder in Sunderland

Three men are due to appear in court today charged with violent disorder in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police released their names this morning.

Paul Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, and Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with violent disorder.

Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland has been charged with violent disorder and one count of burglary.

All three are due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Bradley Makin, of Simonside Road, Springwell, Sunderland, is also due to appear in court today for sentencing.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this week to violent disorder and possession of cocaine and heroin during Friday's unrest.