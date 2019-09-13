Three men face GBH charge over Chester Road incident which woman left seriously injured

Confirmation the three will appear in court comes a year on from the incident, which happened on the A183 Chester Road, a short distance from Barclays bank, on Friday, September 14.

Police responded to reports of a collision and a 26-year-old woman, from the Durham area, was airlifted from the scene by the Great North Air Ambulance after suffering chest injuries. The road was closed for several hours as investigations got under way.

Today, Northumbria Police confirmed three men have now been charged in relation to the incident.

The emergency services on the scene of the collision on Chester Road on Friday, September 14, 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Dobson, 45, of Melville Street, in Chester-le-Street, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Kyle Hurworth, 22, of The Anchorage, in Shiney Row, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

Lewis Smith, 18, of Hazel Avenue, in Houghton, also faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

They are due to attend South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 30.

Collision Investigation Unit carrying out inquiries into the incident.

In the wake of the collision, Detective Constable Rob Stormont said the collision had been a “very serious incident”.

Weeks after the collision, officers said the woman seriously hurt was back at home having suffered “life-changing injuries”.

The North East Ambulance Service sent two double-crewed ambulances and a critical care car to the scene as well as calling in support from the Great North Air Ambulance to take the woman to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.