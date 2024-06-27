Three men arrested after discovery of cannabis farm
Three men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm containing hundreds of plants.
The farm was discovered on Monday (June 24) at an address in Beamish Village.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called to reports of a cannabis farm at an address in Station Road, Beamish Village, at around 4pm on Monday, June 24.
“Officers discovered approximately 400 plants at the site. Three men, aged 23, 30 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.
“They have since been bailed pending further enquiries. The farm has been dismantled and the plants will be destroyed.”
Durham Constabulary has requested the “permanent closure of the premises”.