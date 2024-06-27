Three men arrested after discovery of cannabis farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The farm has been dismantled and the plants destroyed.

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm containing hundreds of plants.

The farm was discovered on Monday (June 24) at an address in Beamish Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cannabis farm discovered in Beamish Village. | Durham Constabulary

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called to reports of a cannabis farm at an address in Station Road, Beamish Village, at around 4pm on Monday, June 24.

“Officers discovered approximately 400 plants at the site. Three men, aged 23, 30 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

“They have since been bailed pending further enquiries. The farm has been dismantled and the plants will be destroyed.”