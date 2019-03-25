Three men and youth, 17, charged following Sunderland charity shop burglary

Four people have been charged following a burglary at a charity shop in Sunderland which caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Three men and a 17-year-old youth have been charged after the Barnardo's store, in The Green, Southwick, was raided on Thursday night.

The smashed till was found nearby

An investigation was launched and three men and a juvenile were arrested.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Shortly after 10pm on Thursday (March 21), police received a report that the Barnardo’s store, on The Green, Southwick, had been raided.

"Officers attended and found the front door of the property had been smashed, while a number of items including the till – which was found smashed nearby - and clothing had been stolen.

"The damage caused is believed to be worth hundreds of pounds."

All four individuals have now been charged with two counts of burglary. They are:

Brian Redman, 36, of Lichfield Road, Sunderland.

Paul Brown, 36, of no fixed abode,

George Lumsden, 45, of Winslow Close, Sunderland

A 17-year-old youth from Sunderland, he cannot be named for legal reasons.

All four males appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday (March 23) and are due to reappear before the courts in the coming weeks.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the burglary are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1244 210319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.