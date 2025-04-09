Three members of the same family who joined in Sunderland riot jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three members of a family who joined in a city centre riot in Sunderland last summer have all been put behind bars.

Brothers Cameron and John Williams and their cousin Connor Hicks were part of the mass disorder that erupted in Sunderland, and mirrored the shocking scenes across the UK, on August 2 last year (2024).

John Williams (left), Cameron Williams (centre), and Connor Hicks. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard the trio were in the city together and their actions that day, along with hundreds of others, were caught on CCTV.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court during the widespread trouble police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as violence flared that afternoon and areas were unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Mr Ahmad said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Mr Ahmad said Hicks was shown on CCTV footage to be confronting the police line, "gesturing and shouting" and stuck his two fingers up at officers and their drones.

Hicks then tapped John Williams on the shoulder and handed him a pint glass, which was thrown towards the police line.

Mr Ahmad said: "Hicks shouts and encourages others to attack the police."

The court heard John Williams was shown to throw the glass that Hicks had handed to him and later hurled an unknown missile at the police line.

He was also shown punching and kicking a window at The Yard office building and later admitted he was an "idiot" for getting involved.

Cameron Williams was also at The Yard building and was shown to throw a pint glass towards police and gesturing.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack that day.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1.517m policing operation and the full psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

Cameron Williams, 29, of Ridley Street, Sunderland, John Williams, 32, Tennyson Avenue, Boldon and Connor Hicks, 19, Exeter Street, Sunderland all admitted violent disorder.

None of them have been in trouble before or since and have each been jailed for 25 months.

Judge Carolyn Scott said the behaviour of them and others that day "brought shame on the city of Sunderland".

The judge described their roles as "disgraceful and deplorable".

Nicholas Lane, defending Hicks, said: "He speaks of his shame, deep and genuine shame for what he recognises himself was loutish behaviour for which there was no excuse."

Mr Lane said Hicks is still maturing and is in employment as a paver with the local authority.

Helen Towers, defending the Williams brothers, said both have jobs and family commitments and have shown remorse for their involvement.

Miss Towers said the brothers are "contributing members of society" who have families that rely on them.