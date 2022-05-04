Three girls, 13, and boy, 15, held by police after reports scooter and shopping trolley used in early hours raid on Sunderland B&M store

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said officers received a 999 call just before 1.15am on Wednesday, May 4, about an attempted burglary at B&M on Pallion Retail Park in Sunderland.

Police said that a group had been seen trying to use a scooter and a shopping trolley in a bid to gain entry to the store.

Three girls, all aged 13, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested soon afterwards on suspicion of attempted burglary. They all remain in police custody at this time.

Damage caused to the B&M store in Pallion.

Chief Inspector Nicola Wearing, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was absolutely mindless behaviour as a group of young people tried to break into a shop in the early hours of the morning.

“Unfortunately for them, they were seen and somebody contacted police – which allowed us to get officers to the premises within a matter of minutes.

“Due to some outstanding, old-fashioned police work between officers and partners, we were able to detain four suspects nearby and they will all be interviewed in connection with the offence throughout the course of the day.

“There is absolutely no place in our communities for thieves, and we are committed to using every single tactic at our disposal in order to bring swift and effective justice against anybody found to be causing misery to others.”

Four teens are being quizzed over an attempted break-in at the B&M store in Pallion.