Three fire engines tackle house fire in Easington
Fire crews were sent to house fire in Easington overnight.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 07:39
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue reported that they dealt with a house fire in Easington in the early hours of Monday, June 17 2019.
Three fire engines were send to the blaze, at Southside of Easington. They later reported that the incident had no casualties.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
In a tweet sent out earlier, they also tackled a number of other incidents, including a tumble dryer fire in Seaham.
More details will follow as this story develops.