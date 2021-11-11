Three face trial next year after pensioner Billy Jackson suffered fatal heart attack after disturbance at his home

Billy Jackson, 71, died after an incident inside his address on Hertburn Gardens in Concord, Washington, Tyne and Wear on September 24.

A number of people had been seen leaving his home and when the caller who alerted police went into the address to investigate, they found Billy inside having a heart attack.

Emergency services attended and Billy was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

Billy Jackson

Three people – David Bulmer, of Bramston Way, Sarah Daniel of Waterloo Walk and Leanne English, of Waterloo Walk, all Washington – were charged after Billy’s death.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning, via video link to prison and will face trial on March 31 next year.

Bulmer, 19, is charged with manslaughter on September 24, conspiracy to commit burglary on September 24 and aggravated burglary on September 17.

He was not asked to enter a plea to the manslaughter charge but pleaded not guilty to the other offences.

Daniel, 33, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter on September 24, conspiracy to commit burglary on September 24, aggravated burglary on September 17 and two counts of fraud by false representation on June 18.

English, 39, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary on September 24 and common assault on June 18.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told them: "I am adjourning your cases to trial.

"As you have heard, the trial is listed on March 30 next year."

Judge Sloan said a further, pre-trial hearing will take place in January.