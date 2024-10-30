Three charged with riot after mass disorder in Sunderland city centre
Violence flared in various locations nationwide in the wake of the stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport in May.
Dozens of offenders have already been jailed for charges including violent disorder, burglary and arson.
Three people - Riley Adey, 19; 43-year-old Leanne Hodgson and 29-year-old Josh Kellett - appeared at Sunderland Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, October 30, charged with the more serious offence of riot.
If convicted, they face up to ten years behind bars.
The three spoke only to confirm their date of birth.
No pleas were entered and the cases against them were committed to Newcastle Crown Court, where they are due to appear on November 29.
All three were granted unconditional bail.