Three suspects were arrested within minutes of a Sunderland shop robbery.

Police were called to the Spar shop in Chester Road around 9pm last night, Sunday, June 23, after reports three people had threatened a staff member before demanding the till and tobacco, then making off with the stolen items.

Officers were at the scene within three minutes – and quickly apprehended a 35-year-old man nearby.

Local neighbourhood and response officers then teamed up to identify two further suspects believed to have been involved – and within half an hour, a 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector Louise Mcclennan, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a case of outstanding teamwork between teams of officers who responded quickly and decisively.

“As soon as we were made aware of this appalling incident, we directed officers to the scene – and to have a suspect in handcuffs within just three minutes of the initial report coming in is an excellent result.

“What followed was some great police work as officers shared intelligence and expertise to hone in on two further suspects – and swift enquiries led to two further arrests all within 30 minutes.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their dedication and commitment, especially the victim who absolutely did the right thing by immediately alerting us to the robbery. Their timely information meant we could get to the scene and begin our investigation immediately.

“We will continue to do all we can, working together with our businesses and the public, to pursue perpetrators who cause misery to others for purely selfish gains.”

All three suspects remain in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident, can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the force website or by completing a crime update form here - https://www.northumbria.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/ quoting reference NP-20240623-1183.