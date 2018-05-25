Three arrests as police investigate report of rape in Sunderland

Three arrests have been made as police investigate a report of rape in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said the incident is alleged to have happened at an address in Roker Avenue on Wednesday.

Three people were arrested and released under investigation, the force confirmed.

A police spokesman said: “Police can confirm we are investigating a report of rape on Wednesday at an address on Roker Avenue, Sunderland.

“Three people have been arrested and released under investigation.

“The victim is being supported by specialist officers at this time.”