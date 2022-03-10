Three arrests as police helicopter tracks stolen car through Sunderland

At about 3pm on Tuesday, February 8, Northumbria Police received reports a car had been stolen from Newcastle.

Within a few hours, the black Nissan had been spotted in Sunderland and the occupants told to pull over – only to take off in a bid to evade arrest.

With the support of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, officers were able to track the car’s movements and it was found abandoned in the Barnes Park area.

A search of the area – aided by the eyes above – located two men and a women nearby. They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said the operation was an example of how crucial air support could be in tackling crime: “This was a fantastic team effort between a number of officers – from those who carried out the initial burglary enquiries to those who spotted and pursued the vehicle through the streets of Sunderland.

“Some outstanding determination and teamwork meant we were able to track the car as its occupants tried to evade arrest. Within minutes, we had detained three suspects who were located close to where the car had been abandoned.

“This incident once again showcases the fantastic supportive role that NPAS play which helps us to detect and disrupt criminality, and I’d like to thank them for all their work. Without doubt, they helped bring a potentially dangerous and fast-moving situation to a swift and positive conclusion.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure the North East remains as safe as it possibly can be, and ensure perpetrators who commit crime and who prey on others are rightly brought to justice.”

Two men, aged 36 and 29, and a 25-year-old woman who were arrested remain under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220308-0567.

