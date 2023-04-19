Three arrests and four motorbikes seized by sharp-eyed officers in Sunderland

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Response Policing Team were patrolling this morning, Wednesday, April 19, when they saw a man pushing a motorbike along Galashiels Road.

After he was stopped and question, a vehicle check quickly revealed that the bike was suspected to have been stolen from the Heaton area of Newcastle yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three in custody

The man was stopped in Galashiels Road

The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and the bike was seized.

Searching a nearby address on the same street, revealed three more motorbikes that were all suspected to have been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men who were present – aged 29 and 55 – were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three men remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Wade said: "Thanks to eagle-eyed officers taking a proactive approach when they saw something not quite right in the community, we have been able to arrest three suspects and recover four motorbikes believed to be stolen.

“We are aware of some complaints around motorcycle disorder in the area and want to reassure the public that we will continue to take a proactive approach in tackling this issue alongside our partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Motorcycle disorder, as well as theft and burglary, will not be tolerated and we have dedicated teams across Northumbria who are tasked with tackling this type of crime.

‘The public are our eyes and ears’

“Seizing the vehicles suspected to be involved in this type of disorder is just one example of our proactive approach to put a stop to riders driving dangerously in the community.”

And he appealed to the community to help: “Please continue to work with us by taking extra time to check vehicles are secure, property doors and windows are locked, and that any valuables are kept out of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public are our eyes and ears in the community – please know that your intelligence is vital, and we will continue to take positive action to address any concerns reported to us.”