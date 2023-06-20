Three teenagers have been arrested and cannabis plants and a suspected stolen moped seized from an address in Sunderland.

Police were called to Viliiers Street in Hendon at around 8pm on Friday, June 16, after a member of the public reported that two males wearing balaclavas had been racing on a moped in the street and had then kicked down a door of an address and gone inside.

Police were called to Villiers Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers quickly located the moped within the entrance to a property on the street – and a vehicle check revealed that it was suspected to have been stolen recently.

Two men – aged 18 and 19 – matching the descriptions given were found inside of the house and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The moped was seized, and enquiries are ongoing to find the owner.

Three arrests

A search of the flat revealed a number of cannabis plants – leading them to arrest an 18-year-old man on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

All three men have since been released on police bail, as the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: "Thanks to members of the public getting in touch with police quickly when they saw something not quite right in the community, we have been able to arrest three suspects and recover a suspected stolen moped.

"Not only that, but this has led us to uncover further criminal activity inside of the address and a haul of cannabis plants have now been seized and will be destroyed.

"Nobody wants this type of offending happening on their doorstep – and we want to reassure the public that we will continue to act on any concerns brought to our attention.

"We understand the detrimental effect that anti-social behaviour can have on the communities we serve. It is not a victimless crime – and the actions of a minority who tear around on these bikes can make the most vulnerable in our community feel intimidated and frightened.

'The public are our eyes and ears in the community'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Motorcycle disorder, as well as theft and burglary, will not be tolerated and we have dedicated teams across Northumbria who are tasked with tackling this type of crime. In the coming weeks, officers will be carrying out a range of activity to target this type of offending – we simply won’t tolerate it.

"Seizing the vehicles suspected to be involved in this type of disorder is just one example of our proactive approach to put a stop to riders driving dangerously in the community.

"Please continue to work with us by taking extra time to check vehicles are secure, property doors and windows are locked, and that any valuables are kept out of sight.

"The public are our eyes and ears in the community – please know that your intelligence is vital, and we will continue to take positive action to address any concerns reported to us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad