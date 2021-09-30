Three arrested on suspicion of manslaughter of Billy Jackson released under investigation

Billy Jackson, 71, suffered a heart attack after an incident at his home in Hertburn Gardens, Concord, Washington, on Friday night.

A number of people were seen leaving his home shortly before his death and are believed to have been in possession of stolen items including tobacco.

Two men, aged 34 and 19, and a 39-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter have now been released under investigation.

Billy Jackson

A fourth suspect – a 33-year-old woman - was previously arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward – and also want to hear from anyone who has been offered tobacco door-to-door.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210924-1288.