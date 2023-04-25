Three arrested after suspected stolen VW Beetle spotted being pushed along Sunderland street

Northumbria Police were called out to Tatham Street in Sunderland city centre at around 3.45am on Tuesday, April 25, after person living nearby spotted a man and woman pushing a silver VW Beetle along Tatham Street in the city centre.

Officers found a man in the driver’s seat in the company of another man and woman who had been pushing it along the road.

Police said enquiries quickly revealed that the car was suspected to have been stolen recently – leading officers to carry out a search of the vehicle and the trio present.

Northumbria Police officers were called out.

They found an axe and hammer in their possession, and made arrangements for the car to be uplifted.

Two men – aged 29 and 47 – and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects remain in police custody for questioning, and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant John Hopkins, of Northumbria Police, said: "Thanks to the resident who saw something not quite right and reported their concerns to us, we were able to be on the scene within minutes and arrest three suspects in connection with theft.

“This was a brilliant piece of teamwork between the public and police to act on the concerns of residents in the area and led to us recovering a suspected stolen vehicle.

“Theft and burglary will not be tolerated in our area – and we have dedicated teams across Northumbria who are tasked with tackling this type of crime.”

Officers have also asked residents and businesses to continue working with them to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime – and check if their valuables and properties have been left secure.

Det Sgt Hopkins added: “Please continue to work with us by taking extra time to check vehicles are secure, property doors and windows are locked, and that any valuables are kept out of sight.

“The public are our eyes and ears in the community – please know that your intelligence is vital, and we will continue to take positive action to address any concerns reported to us.”

If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your community, or have any information about local crime, you can report it using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101.

