Three arrested after disturbance in Norfolk Street area of Sunderland city centre

The disturbance took place in the Norfolk Street area on the morning of Tuesday, March 7.

Officers were initially concerned that weapons may have been present, but none were found and no injuries have been reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At 11am yesterday (Tuesday, March 7) we received a report of a disturbance in the Norfolk Street area of Sunderland.

Three arrests were made following an alleged incident in the Norfolk Street area. Google images.

“It was reported that a group of individuals had been making threats of violence and may have been in possession of a bladed article.

“Officers were immediately deployed to the scene and carried out a search of the area. Three men have since been arrested in connection with the incident. Nobody has reported to have been injured.

