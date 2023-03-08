Three arrested after disturbance in Norfolk Street area of Sunderland city centre
Three men have been arrested after an incident in Sunderland city centre where a group was alleged to have made threats.
The disturbance took place in the Norfolk Street area on the morning of Tuesday, March 7.
Officers were initially concerned that weapons may have been present, but none were found and no injuries have been reported.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At 11am yesterday (Tuesday, March 7) we received a report of a disturbance in the Norfolk Street area of Sunderland.
“It was reported that a group of individuals had been making threats of violence and may have been in possession of a bladed article.
“Officers were immediately deployed to the scene and carried out a search of the area. Three men have since been arrested in connection with the incident. Nobody has reported to have been injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the disturbance.”