Thousands sign petition calling on Government to bring in tougher knife crime sentences as MPs set to debate the issue

Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling on the Government to introduce tougher sentence for knife crime incidents ahead of a debate on the issue in Parliament.

On Monday, MPs will debate a petition urging the Government to make sure people found with a knife get a 10-year sentence and people using a knife are sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Connor Brown.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill, a member of the Petitions Committee, will open the debate.

The petition comes after the recent death of 18-year-old Connor Brown, who was stabbed while enjoying a night out in Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Peterlee Police are investigating after a girl was found with a knife at a school in County Durham.

The petition so far has 104,000 signatures, with almost 10,000 coming from those in the North East.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

Houghton and Sunderland South constituency has provided 3,072, while 2,667 signatures have come from Sunderland Central and 1,916 from Washington and Sunderland West.

Easington has provided 1,030 signatures, while 475 have come from Jarrow and 526 from South Shields.

There have been 87 signatures from people in Hartlepool and 200 in Durham City.

The petition states: “People are scared of the amount of knife crime with apparently very little deterrent to stop people carrying knifes.”

In response to the petition, the Government said: “Conviction of a knife or offensive weapon offence - threatening or possession - is now more likely to result in some form of custodial sentence, and for longer than at any point in the last 10 years.

“The Government takes the possession of knives extremely seriously.

"We understand the devastating impact knife crime has on victims and their families, and are determined to put a stop to violent crimes that involve knives.”

Monday’s debate will provide an opportunity for MPs to question a Government Minister directly on the topic.

The petition can be viewed here