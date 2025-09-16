A couple and their friend who sexually abused a child in the 1990s have been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Farrow, 60, his wife Susan Farrow, 52, and their friend Joseph Wills, 74, were brought to justice thanks to the bravery of the victim reporting what had happened to her after more than two decades.

Susan Farrow, David Farrow, and Joseph Wills. | NP

The extent of the offending came to light following a complex investigation after the woman reported she had been abused by the trio in the Sunderland area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2022, all three were charged in connection with the abuse.

Following two trials at Newcastle Crown Court in April 2024 and April 2025, David Farrow was found guilty of 11 offences, including seven counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault – being that the offences occurred before the Sexual Offences Act was introduced in 2003.

Susan Farrow was found guilty of one count of indecent assault and Wills was found guilty of one count of rape.

Following the convictions, David Farrow was remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three have now been sentenced to a combined total of more than 28 years in prison.

David Farrow, of Gregory Terrace, Fencehouses, was jailed for 20 years. He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was handed a lifelong restraining order to protect the victim.

Susan Farrow, of Gregory Terrace, Fencehouses, was jailed for 15 months. She will also spend 10 years on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was handed a lifelong restraining order to protect the victim.

Joseph Wills, of Borrowdale Street, Hetton-Le-Hole, was jailed for seven years. He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was handed a lifelong restraining order to protect the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim provided a statement to be read out in court, highlighting the devastating long-term impact the abuse has had on her life.

She said: “I have serious trust issues and really struggle with this when meeting new people. I have anxiety and suffer from panic attacks.

“I freeze at the thought of going back to area where the abuse happened and have rarely been back since it happened. Whenever I see posts from the area on Facebook, I am triggered.

“I chose to move away as I wanted to try and get some happiness back in my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always feel I am looking over my shoulder which is an awful way to have to live your life.

“I am hoping I can now start to heal and one day return to the North East and socialise with friends I have not seen for years.

“This crime stole my childhood, effected my mental health and damaged the important relationships in my life.

“I do hope one day I will be able to move on from this.”

Detective Constable Jennifer Robinson led the investigation from Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “First and foremost, I’d like to praise the victim in this case for the courage and composure she has shown during this investigation and the lengthy criminal proceedings which have followed. I know this can’t have been an easy thing to go through and re-live.

“It is thanks to her bravery in disclosing what happened to police that these three dangerous and predatory individuals are now behind bars and will be closely monitored by police.”

Det Con Robinson added: “I hope this conviction serves as a stark warning to those who think they can take advantage of anyone – we won’t tolerate this type of behaviour and there are serious and lifelong consequences.

“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities we work closely in collaboration with day-in-day-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”

Anyone Anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – can contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Report’ pages of their website or by sending a direct message on social media.

You can also call 101.