Thirteen places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in May

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2022. March’s statistics are available here.
1. Marlborough Road, Washington
Thirteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps
2. Spout Lane, Washington Village
Twelve incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Google
3. Stockley Road, Barmston
Eleven incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, were reported "on or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps
4. Sunderland Street, Houghton
Eleven incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps