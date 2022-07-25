Loading...
Composite

Thirteen places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in May

The 13 places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in May have been revealed.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2022. March’s statistics are available here.

1. Marlborough Road, Washington

Thirteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Spout Lane, Washington Village

Twelve incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Stockley Road, Barmston

Eleven incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, were reported "on or near" this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Sunderland Street, Houghton

Eleven incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4