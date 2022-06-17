Loading...
Thirteen places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in April

The 13 places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in April have been revealed.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022.

1. Spout Lane

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour, two of criminal damage and one of a public order offence 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Jubilee Square, Easington Lane

There were six reports of anti-social behavior and three of criminal damage and arson 'in or near'

Photo: Google Maps

3. Duxbury Park, Fatfield

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Leyburn Grove

There were four reports of public order offences and three of criminal damage and arson 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

