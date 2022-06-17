Thirteen places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in April

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022.
1. Spout Lane
There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour, two of criminal damage and one of a public order offence 'in or near' this location
2. Jubilee Square, Easington Lane
There were six reports of anti-social behavior and three of criminal damage and arson 'in or near'
3. Duxbury Park, Fatfield
There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location
4. Leyburn Grove
There were four reports of public order offences and three of criminal damage and arson 'in or near' this location
