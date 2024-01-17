Thieving pair raided Boots, Superdrug and Poundland at The Galleries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieving partners in crime were caught red-handed stealing from three stores in The Galleries shopping centre on the same day, a court heard.

Carla Hubbicks, 29, and Tanya Tate, 43, swiped over £200 of goods when they targeted Poundland, Boots and Superdrug in the Washington complex on Wednesday, December 27.

They first raised suspicions when a supervisor in Poundland overheard one of them whisper, “Quick, quick, don’t look, don’t look’, at 3.55pm.

In-store CCTV showed them placing £99.50 of goods from a trolley into carrier bags – and leaving without paying, prosecutor Ruth Foster said.

Hubbicks, of Bywell Gardens, and Tate, of Acomb Court, Harlow Green, both Gateshead, struck twice more before being arrested.

Mrs Foster said the crooks entered Boots at 4pm, again pushing a trolley but giving the game away by ruffling carrier bags.

A stock check of an aisle they were in before they exited without paying proved £103 of items – mainly Ted Baker toiletries - were missing.

They also took products to an unknown value from Superdrug, which were found in their bags when detained in the shopping mall.

Hubbicks, who is battling heroin addiction, also stole £90 of cleaning products, butter and coffee from a Tesco store in Gateshead on Monday, October 9.

When challenged, she threatened to smash the coffee jar in a security guard’s face and stab him with a needle she did not possess.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Hubbicks and Tate pleaded guilty to three joint charges of shop theft.

Hubbicks also admitted a separate shop theft and pleaded guilty to threatening unlawful violence against the Tesco guard.

John Williams, defending Hubbicks, who has nine previous convictions, said his client had no excuse for her behaviour but was making changes to her life.

The court heard she had been heroin-free for three months, with Mr Williams adding: “The reason for these offences are the drugs.”

Tim Gregory, defending, Tate, who has 13 previous convictions, said: “These are her first offence for 18 months. There have been issues with drugs. She is sorry.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Hubbicks to an 18-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days.

She made her subject to a nine-month drug treatment order and ordered she pay£100 compensation to the Tesco employee.