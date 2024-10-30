Thieves steal £2,000 hidden under man's bed in Sunderland

By Karon Kelly
Published 30th Oct 2024, 13:21 BST
Two thieves stole £2,000 cash that had been hidden under a man's bed.

Connor Tayton and Lloyd Boswell had met the victim while out socialising in Sunderland a few days before the theft in February.

He said the offence has had an adverse affect on many aspects of his life and he now feels like "a prisoner in my own home".

Connor Tayton.placeholder image
Connor Tayton. | Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim had met the pair while out drinking on February 7 and they spent time at each others homes in the following days.

It was on February 10 Tayton and Boswell went to the victim's home and money was "demanded" before they took the £2,000 from under his bed.

Lloyd Boswellplaceholder image
Lloyd Boswell | Northumbria Police

The man said in an impact statement, which was read in court: "The incident has had an adverse affect on my life in many, many ways.

"I used to have a decent social life, would go out socialising and enjoy life.

"Since the incident I have barely left the house unless to visit the doctor. I feel like a prisoner in my own home.

"I am scared to meet anyone like the defendants again.“

Tayton, 28, and Boswell, 38, both of Lumley Tower, Sunderland, were originally charged with robbery but that was dropped when they both pleaded guilty to theft.

The court heard both men, who have previous convictions, have been in custody on remand.

Judge Stephen Earl gave Tayton, who was on a suspended sentence at the time, 15 months, suspended for two years and Boswell to 13 months, suspended for two years.

Both men have to complete programme and rehabilitation requirements, were issued with a restraining order and have to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Tayton claimed the victim had been "shouting off" about the money he had under the bed.

Mr Cornberg said Tayton has completed courses in custody and hopes to have a career in catering.

Jamie Adams, defending Boswell, said his client had a troubled background with insufficient support.

