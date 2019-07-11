Thieves steal lead from roof of Silksworth doctors set to be converted into YMCA
The building on Silksworth Road had lead removed from the roof of the property.
The vacant doctors surgery, currently being converted into a YMCA, was attacked again on Wednesday, July 10 2019, by thieves targeting the property for lead.
This is not the first time, the building on Silksworth Road in Sunderland, has suffered set backs. The Sunderland Echo reported last month that a fire caused damage to the building, which was later found to be accidental.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.55pm yesterday (Wednesday), police received a report of a theft of lead from the roof of a property on Silksworth Road, Sunderland.
“Officers attended but those involved had already left the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1188 100719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”