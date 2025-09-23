Thief went on shoplifting spree ten times at two Sunderland shops

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

A thief who stole over £900 of goods in 10 raids on two Sunderland shops has been put behind bars after warning he would keep offending.

Homeless Neil Forster, 33, twice refused to engage with support services after being arrested for his shoplifting spree and given bail.

At his latest court appearance - after being arrested on a warrant – his defence solicitor said Forster had told him he was “out of control” and heavily using drugs.

Alastair Naismith also revealed his client had said he would not attend any appointments to support his rehabilitation.

Magistrates heeded Mr Naismith's warning – and remanded Forster into custody to stop his offending and in the hope, he would agree to rehabilitation support.

He will remain locked up until at least Monday, October 1, when he will appear at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court via video link to be sentenced.

Forster committed nine of his thefts against Morrisons Daily in Castletown, between Tuesday, December 17, and Wednesday, March 19.

Items taken included meat and alcohol – and his highest one-crime tally was £223 of goods swiped with an unknown accomplice on Tuesday, March 11.

He also stole £38 of food items from a Sunderland branch of the Co-op on Monday, February 24.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Forster pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft from a shop and one of failing to surrender to custody on Friday, August 1

Applying for Forster to be remanded into custody, prosecutor Rehana Haque said: “He’s indicated that he won’t attend court.”

Mr Naismith told magistrates: “He tells me he’s out of control, he’s homeless and using drugs to quite a high level, and he is committing offences.

“He wants to be remanded into custody so that he has a period of reflection. He says that if you grant him bail, he will not go to appointments.

“If you look at his record, he’s spent quite a lot of time out of trouble. He wants help but he’s not in a position to help himself.”

Capt John Green, chair of the bench, told him: “There are substantial grounds to believe that you’ll commit further offences, and there’s your previous record of failing to surrender.”