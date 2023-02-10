Thief vanished in a flash with motorbike kit in raid on Sunderland store

Ian Smith, 32, made a quick getaway with the pricey clothing after being heard entering Motrox in Roker Avenue, Roker, due to the ringing of its entry bell.

But as the owner waited out back to give his latest customer time to browse, Smith, of Bond Street, Southwick, fled with his booty without being spotted.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he was nowhere to be seen when the boss came front-of-shop – but leathers from a display were missing.

Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson did not reveal how Smith was identified as the culprit, but police caught up with him four months after he struck on Wednesday, August 3.

Mr Lawson told the court how events unfolded on the day of the crime.

“The owner was in the back of the shop, in a storeroom. He has heard the bell at the door,” he said.

“He waited a few minutes for the person who had entered to look around before coming out from the back.

“When he did, he saw no customer but did notice a leather suit had been taken from a stand.

“The defendant was later seen at home by a policeman and interviewed. He made full admissions.

“The suit was not recovered, and compensation should be considered.

“The defendant has significant previous convictions. He confirmed that he had sold the suit.”

Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop.

Heather Bolton, defending, said her client was ‘trying to change’ for the better.

“It was an opportunistic offence. At the time, there were some financial problems,” she said.

“When interviewed by the police, he said he had sold the item to pay a debt.

“He does have previous convictions and they are somewhat lengthy, but there’s been a significant period when he’s been out of trouble.

“He has no problems with drugs or alcohol. He is trying to change and is showing signs of change.”

