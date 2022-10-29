Sean Ruffell, 31, of Polton Square, Ford Estate, and a partner in crime plundered eight garments and the carrier from retailer Matalan’s Pallion Retail Park outlet. But they were nabbed by security staff as they tried to make their getaway on Wednesday, October 12, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The items were recovered, as was a stash of illegal drugs cannabis and Pregabalin from Ruffell when he was searched by police. He has now been sentenced to a 12-month community order, with rehabilitation work, with his co-accused jailed at a separate hearing.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “They both took property, but she had it on her when arrested. The items were seized and returned to the store. He was searched after his arrest and cannabis and three tablets of Pregabalin were found.”

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Ruffell pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop and two counts of possession of drugs. The court heard he had committed a theft offence in April but had otherwise not been in trouble for five years.

Charlton Carr, defending, admitted Ruffell’s offending had “escalated, adding: “It’s clear from my assessment that the defendant was trying to assist the main offender. The drugs are for his personal use. He’s a young man who has been homeless, he sleeps where he can. The address he’s given is a ‘care of’ address. He struggles a little with his mental health and self-medicates with drugs, predominantly cannabis. There’s also anxiety and depression.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Ruffell his community order would consist of 20 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service. She also ordered him to pay a court victim surcharge of £114.