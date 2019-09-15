Thief stole perfume worth £126 from Debenhams in Sunderland to pay off debts
A Sunderland man stole perfume from a store to help pay off debts - a court heard.
Gary Edward Drinkald, 42, admitted stealing two bottles of perfume from the city's Debenhams, costing £126.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, told South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, that the incident happened on August 21 and a member of staff at the store saw him leave without paying.
She said: "He admitted the offence that he had concealed the items in his jacket and hadn't paid for them. He was going to use them to pay off a debt."
John Smith, defending, said at the time Drinkald had been struggling with changes to his benefits and had borrowed money to live off until the benefits came through.
He said: "He accepts he went in to take these items to pay these debts. He apologises profusely."
Drinkald was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £65 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.