Thief stole perfume worth £126 from Debenhams in Sunderland to pay off debts

A Sunderland man stole perfume from a store to help pay off debts - a court heard.

By Sue Kirby
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 14:26 pm
Gary Edward Drinkald, 42, admitted stealing two bottles of perfume from the city's Debenhams, costing £126.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, told South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, that the incident happened on August 21 and a member of staff at the store saw him leave without paying.

She said: "He admitted the offence that he had concealed the items in his jacket and hadn't paid for them. He was going to use them to pay off a debt."

John Smith, defending, said at the time Drinkald had been struggling with changes to his benefits and had borrowed money to live off until the benefits came through.

He said: "He accepts he went in to take these items to pay these debts. He apologises profusely."

Drinkald was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £65 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.