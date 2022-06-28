Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Swinhoe, 32, grappled with the man at Morrisons in Jarrow, on June 6, a court heard.

Swinhoe, of Allendale Road, Farringdon, Sunderland, was apprehended after taking alcohol and a Hoover.

She struck while awaiting sentence for pinching two Shark vacuum cleaners and clothing from Asda Washington on October 19.

The Morrisons store in Jarrow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Clare Irving made no representations, but defence solicitor Jason Smith said: “She accepts she has an unenviable record in regard of dishonesty offences.

“It’s a common assault, it’s a tussle between herself and store security who was trying to recover the items. I would expect you’re going to require a report.”

Swinhoe pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and assault by beating, and had already pleaded guilty to the October theft.