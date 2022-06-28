Fiona Swinhoe, 32, grappled with the man at Morrisons in Jarrow, on June 6, a court heard.
Swinhoe, of Allendale Road, Farringdon, Sunderland, was apprehended after taking alcohol and a Hoover.
She struck while awaiting sentence for pinching two Shark vacuum cleaners and clothing from Asda Washington on October 19.
Most Popular
-
1
Air ambulance lands in Sunderland park after medical emergency
-
2
Banned driver who got behind the wheel of Range Rover in Sunderland hit with further road ban
-
3
Arson investigation under way after fire rips through Chilton Country Club and Hotel on outskirts of Sunderland
-
4
One person taken to hospital after early hours East Durham beach rescue
-
5
People at risk of criminality in Sunderland and South Tyneside given chance of jobs to help keep them from life of crime
Prosecutor Clare Irving made no representations, but defence solicitor Jason Smith said: “She accepts she has an unenviable record in regard of dishonesty offences.
“It’s a common assault, it’s a tussle between herself and store security who was trying to recover the items. I would expect you’re going to require a report.”
Swinhoe pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and assault by beating, and had already pleaded guilty to the October theft.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and granted Swinhoe unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on July 18.