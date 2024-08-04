Thief made repeated raids on Savers in attempt to pay off loan sharks

A thief in debt to loan sharks has been banned from entering a discount store after stealing from it seven times in July.

Drug abuser Gareth Ross, 30, pinched around £370 of washing products when he targeted the Savers branch in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Ross, of Lilywhite Terrace, Easington Lane, was told to stay away by District Judge Zoe Passfield.

She allowed him to keep his liberty ahead of being later sentenced, on condition his whereabouts are monitored by an electronic tag.

Ross, who has 38 previous offences to his name, including 22 for retail stealing, pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft from a shop.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said Ross struck first on Monday, July 1, when he swiped £37 of laundry products.

On Tuesday, July 9, he returned to take £36 of same goods, and again exactly two weeks later, when he made off with £82 of wash stock.

He nabbed £100 of items in two shoplifts the next day, and a day later, stole another £82 of washing goods.

Ms Sparks said his last offence was on Friday, July 26, when he shoplifted £36 of laundry items.

She told the hearing: “The defendant was interviewed under caution. He targeted the same shop for the same items.

“There are aggravating factors. There are the previous convictions, and he was subject to a conditional discharge.

“There’s an application for a restraining order. They can be made for corporate entities.

“The crown makes an application for him not to enter Savers.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, said Ross was engaging with a Wearside drug and alcohol support service.

He told the judge: “It was drugs and money owed to a loan shark. He still owes the money. The question is one of bail.

“I’m hoping that you may see that his commitment needs to be tested and you can give him bail.

“I know the police in Houghton are very up on shoplifters. He needs the help to deal with the people he owes money to.”

Judge Passfield warned Ross: “This spree of yours can’t continue.”

A second bail condition is that he is assessed by the Probation Service as to his suitability to be placed on a drug treatment programme.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, September 4