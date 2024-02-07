Thief jailed after stealing 22 tubs of Lurpak butter from Tesco

A thief who stole 22 packs of butter while on a suspended jail term for trying to take "several pieces" of cheese during a violent shop raid is now behind bars. Kieton Pearson bagged the tubs of Lurpak, worth £95, at a Tesco Express store in Hougton, then left without paying. He was already on a suspended prison sentence for threatening to stab the manager of a Heron shop when he was stopped from leaving the store with "several pieces of cheese" in a bag. Prosecutor Shada Mellor told Newcastle Crown Court Pearson had gone into the Tesco store, where he was already banned from, on December 19, 2023. Miss Mellor said: "He was carrying his own bag. He placed 22 packs of Lurpak into his bag. He left without paying." The 24-year-old, of High Street, Easington Lane, Houghton, admitted theft and already has convictions for 71 offences. Last July he was given the suspended jail term after he filled a carrier bag with cheese at Heron food shop in the town and grappled with the manager when he tried to stop him. When the worker managed to get the bag, Pearson demanded the bag back or he would "stab him" but eventually left empty handed. He returned a short time later to apologise. The court heard Pearson has had a difficult upbringing and wants to change. Vic Laffey, defending, said: "He understands the situation he finds himself." Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne sentenced Pearson to two months behind bars.