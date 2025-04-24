Thief given suspended sentence after spate of thefts including from his local pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial Wearside criminal has been handed a suspended prison term for committing three further thefts, including targeting his local pub.

Anthony Richmond’s latest lawbreaking saw him pinch an employee’s purse and phone from the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Shiney Row.

Richmond, 38, whose home in Beatrice Terrace is a stone’s throw away from the pub, emptied it of £195 in cash and a bank card on Thursday, January 9.

He then twice turned his attention to the Sainsbury’s superstore at the Galleries shopping centre in Washington, a court heard.

The thief and a pal made off with £472 of alcohol they had placed in a trolley and fled with it through a fire exit on Tuesday, January 21.

A week later, he tried to repeat the trick by himself but was stopped as he attempted to leave with £1,019 of booze.

Prosecutor Emily Hunt said: “He entered the Shoulder of Mutton. Staff told him to leave the bar.

“The complainant noticed her purse and phone were missing. She saw him when she left and asked for them back.

“He admitted taking the purse and handed the items back. The cash was found on him when he was arrested.

“He has 86 previous convictions from 217 offences, 96 are theft offences.”

Richmond pleaded guilty to burglary other than dwelling – theft, attempted theft from a shop and theft from a shop.

Ben Hurst, defending, told magistrates: “He wants to turn his life around. You’ll see from his record, it’s horrible, it’s very bad.

“The big change he has made is he has found work which is something he’s not done for a very long time.

“The offences are around drugs and finances. The offences happened at a point where he had been misusing drugs.

“He had no money and had taken items to sell. There’s been no other offending.”

Magistrates in South Tyneside told Richmond, a drain cleaner, his record of acquisitive crime was “terrible”.

They jailed him for a total of 12 weeks - four weeks for each offence, to run consecutively to each other, suspended for nine months.

Richmond was made subject to a nine-month drug rehabilitation order, and he must pay £236 compensation to Sainsbury’s.