Thief caught red-handed trying to steal diesel from Sunderland site
Security staff alerted police.
A jobless would-be thief found himself in deep when he joined a pal in trying to steal 175 litres of diesel from a Sunderland storage depot.
Jordan Lamb, 32, was persuaded by his co-offender to take part in an illegal fuel heist at EE Ltd’s site at Doxford Park, a court heard.
They entered via a hole in the fence and had filled five of seven 25 litre Jerry cans before being interrupted by police, alerted by security staff.
Lamb, of Madison Gardens, Seghill, Northumberland, remained rooted to the spot while his friend evaded justice by driving away.
He confessed his part in the plot to police after his arrest and claimed the cost of living crisis had caused money worries which had led to his offending.
Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “This was at a gated premises and was in the early hours.
“Two males were seen trying to gain entry in this area. They had a couple of barrels with them. The police were contacted.
“They arrived and this defendant was there. There were seven barrels present and five were full at this point.
“He was frank enough to admit in interview what he was planning. He said he had turned up in a car, but he wouldn’t say who with.
“He said they were there for the diesel and that there was a hole in the fence which someone else must have cut and been in before.
“He was apprehended before he could get away with it. He admits it was a dishonesty offence.”
Lamb, formerly of Toward Road, Hendon, whose criminal record was described as “lengthy” by Mr Anderson, pleaded guilty to attempted theft.
Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He says he had been asked by a friend to attend the area.
“That friend knew the area very well and asked him to attend to take some diesel.
“The reality is that because of the cost of living crisis, his financial circumstances are difficult.
“He thought that he was going to get some financial gain out of this.”
Magistrates sentenced Lamb, a dad, to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, and fined him £80, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.