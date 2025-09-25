Thief caught by keen-eyed supermarket security guard

Asda at The Galleries, Washington | Google

A drug-using thief who tried to steal two packs of razor blades from a Washington store was caught by a keen-eyed security guard, a court heard.

Lynne Campion, 63, sneakily put the £23.46 items into her carrier bag at Asda’s Galleries shopping centre outlet at 1.10pm on Sunday, August 17.

But Campion, of Park Avenue, Concord, Washington, was stopped before she could leave without paying, prosecutor Warren Ridley said.

The blade packs were damaged at an unknown point and could not be resold, but blame could not be pinned on crack cocaine user Campion, he conceded.

When questioned by police about why she had attempted to steal, the former jailbird, who has 26 convictions from 52 offences, stayed quiet.

Mr Ridley told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “At about 1.10pm, a security guard had his attention drawn to this defendant.

“He observed her taking two packs of razors from a display and placing them into a carrier bag.

“The razors were recovered but they were damaged and cannot be resold.

“She was taken to Southwick police station and gave no reply to all questions asked. The offence sits within a financial penalty.”

Campion pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted theft from a shop.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Campion had served a recent prison term, for an unspecified offence, and had then found it impossible to get permanent accommodation.

He revealed she at times stayed with relatives and friends and continued to mainly sofa surf.

Mr Armstrong added: “It’s disappointing to see Ms Campion again. She came out of prison and went back to Washington, but there were problems.

“Over the last few weeks, she has been street homeless and has had to go to Sunderland council, and she sofa surfs. It is not appropriate.

“Although she hasn’t returned to heroin misuse, she has turned to crack cocaine.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and for Campion to be assessed for a drug treatment support programme.

She granted her unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, November 13.