Thief banned from two Sunderland shops after stealing spree

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:52 GMT
South Tyneside Magistrates' Courtplaceholder image
South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World
A Sunderland man who pinched over £700 of goods from two neighbouring stores to sell to buy food has been banned from both outlets by a court.

Alan Jardine, 50, must not enter either B&M or Farm Foods at Roker Retail Park after pleading guilty to a total of six thefts from them.

Jardine, of Roker Avenue, Roker, targeted B&M five times between Tuesday, September 9, and Tuesday, October 14.

He took mainly pricey washing pods – and in between, he stole a bundle of kitchen foil from Farm Foods.

Appearing before magistrates in South Tyneside, he pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from a shop.

They ordered him to stay away from the two stores but not the retail park for an indefinite period – and ordered him to pay full compensation.

Prosecutor John Garside said Jardine stole £200 of washing pods from B&M on September 9.

Jardine returned a week later to steal £150 of the same product – and the following day, pinched £200 of washing pods.

On Thursday, October 9, he took £120 of Lenor washing pods from the same B&M, and five days later, he swiped £31.50 of laundry gel.

He switched ploy on Tuesday, October 7, by stealing £35 of kitchen Foil from retail park’s Farm Foods’ outlet.

Mr Garside added: “I would apply for compensation. It’s £701.50 for B&M and £35 for Farm Foods.”

Kashif Khan, defending, said there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel of crime for Jardine.

He said this was due to him reducing his drug intake, finding better accommodation and getting professional support.

Mr Khan said the improvement in his life had led Jardine’s family to allow him to see his children.

He added: “These offences should be seen as a blip. He took goods that he could sell to buy food.

“He was always going to be apprehended, and he was apprehended.

“It was a desperate situation for him, he needed food, he had no other option but to steal.

“There now seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for him.”

Magistrates also revoked an existing community order, imposed in July for another offence, and replaced it with one of 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days.

